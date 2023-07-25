KARACHI – Parts of Sindh including Karachi received heavy rains on Tuesday, putting life to a standstill by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and power outages.

In urban Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad, rainwater inundated roads not only in low lying areas but also in several posh localities.

Several vehicles were broken down in different parts of Karachi due to inundated rainwater. Overflowing wastewater drains added to the woes of people in nearby localities.

In other cities, roads and streets were also presenting pictures of lakes and ponds.

Downpour also disrupted flight operation at Karachi airport, causing huge inconvenience to passengers intending to travel to Lahore and Islamabad.

Heavy rains, however, provided much needed respite to people from the prevailing muggy weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the wet spell to continue with less intensity during the next couple of days.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours:

Karachi (Surjani Town 100, Saadi Town 58, Gulshan Mimar 54, University Road 52, North Karachi 51, Orangi Town 43, Jinnah Terminal 31, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 24, MOS 23, Quaidabad 17, Faisal Base 14, Nazimabad 12, Masroor Base, Korangi 08, DHA Phase II 07, Kemari 06, Sadar 02), Sukkur and Thatta 90 each, Hyderabad (City 87, Airport 69), Tando Jam 82, Khairpur 63, Rohri 53, Larkana 51, Nagar Parker (Diplo 45, Nagar Parker 38, Mithi 05, Islamkot 02), Jacobabad 40, Badin 39, Mohenjo-Dharo 31, Padidan 19, Dadu 18, Sakrand 05 Shaheed Benazirabad 01.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Noushero Feroz, Qamber, Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Thatta and Badin during Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Qamber, Shahdad Kot and Khairpur.