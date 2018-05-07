Rains affect wheat crop and grain

Sargodha

Thousands of metric tonnes of wheat crop and grain lying in the fields as well as open markets got drenched due to light to moderate rainfall that lashed the district on Saturday night and continued till Sunday afternoon. Although weather turned pleasant after the rain, farmers had to suffer losses as wheat harvesting is under way in the region currently. The rain and thunderstorm affected the standing wheat crop on thousands of acres in Sargodha region. Farmers said they failed to make urgent arrangements to shift wheat yield from the fields to safer places as the rains lashed the entire region at night. Agriculture experts said that the quality of grains was likely to affect in wheat bags stored in low-lying areas of the grain markets. Meanwhile, rains accompanied by high-speed winds, uprooted trees at several places in the district Saturday night.—APP