Rainfall likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Khaber Pakhunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad Capital Territory, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours while fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. Rainall is forecast in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan tonight.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. During last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country whereas light rain occurred at a few places in Malakand division and Kashmir during this period.—APP