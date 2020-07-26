Rainfall increases threat of dengue

Staff Reporter

The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on priority basis as Met office forecast more rains in the next days.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary told media that directions had been issued to officials concerned to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He said due to threat of Covid-19 virus and dengue fever, the residents were advised to take precautionary measures from mosquito bite as present weather was suitable for the growth of dengue larvae.