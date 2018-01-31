Rainfall expected at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Khaber Pakhunkhwa, Balochistan, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan while at isolated places of Punjab and few areas of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours while fog likely to grip plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.

Scattered raifall is forecast in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Quetta, Zhob divisions, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions and Islamabad during this time span. A westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Malakand.—APP