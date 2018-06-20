Rainfall and Karachi

I would like to draw your readers’ attention through your newspaper towards an overcoming issue. Monsoon is a blessing for people of Pakistan especially for Karachites. The after effects of monsoon are very bad because of poor infrastructure. There is no system for rain water to go somewhere, instead it stays on roads and streets which cause problems for people. Most people cannot even offer their prayers.

Heavy rainfall sometimes causes flooding and many towns get affected. Government should take major steps to protect its people from such natural calamities by providing them a better infrastructure and housing schemes to avoid any difficulties so that rain should remain a blessing not a torment.

SEHAR MAQSOOD

Karachi

