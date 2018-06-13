Rainar seven-hour long firing stops

Bandipora

The firing has stopped between hiding militants and the government forces, after over seven hours, in Rainar forests area of district Bandipora. However, the cordon is still intact in the area.

Official sources told Rising Kashmir that, “The forces stopped firing today morning to frame the future course of strategy.” Reportedly two army men and a militant were injured during the four-day long combing operation in the upper reaches of Rainar forests.

Rising Kashmir has learnt that government forces have also rushed commandos and para-troopers to track down a group of 15 militants, who are believed to be trapped in the forest area.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that: “Most of the trapped militants have managed to break the cordon and escape while two militants have engaged forces from last two days.”

Earlier, on Saturday evening, the army launched a search operation in Rainar area when a group of militants opened fire on a patrol of 14 Rashtriya Rifles.

Sources said that the army has extended the operation to other parts of Bandipora forests areas like Bhutoo, Vewan, Sarinder, Kudara, Aragam and Ajas to track down the militants.—RK