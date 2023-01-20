Rain with snowfall over hills expected

A westerly wave earlier affecting North Balochistan will grip the upper parts of the country on Friday night and bring rain of light to moderate intensity with snowfall over the hills in various parts during the coming days. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the westerly wave will persist till January 25 with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-wind with snowfall over the hills with chances of isolated hailstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kohistan, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Karak, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from January 21-24 with occasional gaps. Light rain or drizzle is also expected in Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan on January 20 and January 21. —APP