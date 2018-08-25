Rain with gusty winds likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Punjab, while at isolated places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Kashmir and Giltgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours while hot and humid weather to continue in other parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujarawala divisions, Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan, Sargodha, Lahore divisions Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time span. Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan.

Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration remained; in Islamabad (Z.P 28mm, Saidpur 09mm, Bokra 08mm, Golra 04mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 47mm, Shamsabad 24mm), Gujranwala 04mm, Sialkot (Cantt) 04mm, Jhelum 02mm, KP: Kakul 09mm, Lower Dir, Malamjabba 06mm, Balakot 02mm and Kashmir: Rawalakot 03mm. Maximum temperature recorded on Sibbi, Chillas 43°C, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, D.I.Khan 42°C Bahawalnagar, R.Y.Khan, Dadu 41°C, Faislabad 39°C, Gigit 39°C, Hyderabad, Multan 37°C, Quetta, Lahore 35°C, Dir 34°C, Islamabad 33°C and Karachi 31°C.

TheBahawalpur Met Office has forecast a party cloudy to cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 41 Centi-grade and the lowest minimum 29 Centigrade de-grees were recorded on Friday. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for other parts of the region. —APP

