Rain widely expected

Islamabad

The met office Thursday forecast that rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills associated with gusty winds is likely at scattered places in northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhunkhwa, FATA while at isolated places in Punjab, Kahsmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is expected in Balochistan at Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, while at isolated places in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, upper Punjab, federal capital, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile continental air is prevailing over most plain areas of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to affect most western and upper parts of the country during Friday and Saturday. During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the metropolis during next 24 hours.—APP