LAHORE – Parts of Punjab including Lahore received scattered monsoon rains on Tuesday, providing much needed respite to the heat-stricken people.

The relief, however, was short lived as high humidity after the stoppage of rain again made the weather muggy, causing people to sweat profusely.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded 36 degree Celsius. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 69 percent.

Maximum temperature in Lahore is likely to remain in the range of 33-37C during the next couple of days.

Rain occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab.

Rainfall (mm)

Lahore (Airport 63, Tajpura 55, Upper Mall 35, Nishtar Town 33, Mughalpura 32, Johar Town 12, Jail Road 10, City 09, Gulberg 06, Lakshmi Chowk 03), Chakwal 27, Gujranwala 11, Attock 08, Mangla 06, Islamabad Airport 05, Rawalpindi 05 and Jhelum 02.

As per the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during Tuesday evening/night.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab and Mianwali, Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas during the period.

On Wednesday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Pothohar region, Murree, Galiyat Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Khushab and Mianwali.