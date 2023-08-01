KARACHI – Coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi received isolated light rain/drizzle on Tuesday with experts predicting similar weather conditions to persist during the next 24 hours.

Most parts of Sindh remained in the grip of hot and humid weather.

Lack of rain, an abundance of sunshine and high humidity made the weather muggy, causing people to sweat profusely.

Sukkur and Nawab Shah remained the hottest places in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 39 degree Celsius.

According to the synoptic situation, low-level easterlies are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over western parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 32C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 85 percent.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range of 31-33C during the next couple of days.