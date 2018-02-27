Rain in twin cities, up-country likely

Islamabad

The met office Monday forecast rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. However, partly cloudy weather conditions to grip most western and upper parts of the country. Meanwhile, a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western/upper parts of the country today/night.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall recorded, Balochistan: Quetta03mm and Nokkundi 02mm.

Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. On Monday, highest maximum temperature 20 Centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 03 Centigrade were recorded in the city. The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours. Minimum temperatures recorded on Monday were: Skardu -02°C, Parachinar -01°C. Gilgit 03°C, Dir, Murree 04°C, Quetta 05°C, Chitral, Muzaffarabad 06°C, Islamabad, Peshawar 10°C, Lahore, Faisalabad 12°C, Multan 13°C, Hyderbad 19°C and Karachi 21°C.—APP