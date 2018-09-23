Rain turns weather pleasant

City Reporter

Rain starting Saturday midnight in the metropolis as well as various parts of the province, brought mercury down to 21 Celcius, which turned the weather pleasant, forcing people to head towards parks and restaurants to enjoy.

The rainfall provided people with an opportunity to enjoy weekly holiday, Sunday, more enthusiastically along with their friends and families.

Parks, different food points and zoo remained crowded all the day. Most Lahorites rushed to Jillani Park (Racecourse Park), Bagh-e-Jinnah and Shalimar Gardens to feel the cool effect of weather after drizzling blended with soft breeze.

According to Meteorology Department, more rains are expected in the next 24 hours in the city.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that keeping in view predictions of heavy rainfall and floods, all arrangements should be completed in order to cope with the threats.

He said that provincial and federal institutions concerned should work in an integrated manner to ensure the best arrangements for any emergency-like situation.

