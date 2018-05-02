Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in upper Punjabm, upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours while dust-storm is also likely in South Punjab. Rainfall is forecast in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, in upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Whereas dust-storm is also expected in Multan and D.G khan divisions during afternoon/evening. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country (tonight) and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Wednesday, an official of met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. Maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday remained.—APP