Rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

The Met Office on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts the country. However thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Chitral, Bunner, Bajaur, Shangla, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram Bannu, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and North Waziristan districts for next 24 hours.

Similarly, the Met Office also predicted dry weather for most parts of the region. However, thunder-rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Chitral, Bunner, Bajaur, Shangla, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Hangu and Kurram districts for next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Sialkot that the city received heavy rain on Sunday, turning weather pleasant. The district administration issued flood warning following the rainy spell.—APP

