Rain, thunderstorm likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are expected at a number of places in upper Punjab Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. While isolated heavy falls are expected at scattered places in southern Punjab D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan,an official of met office told APP. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days.

Rain-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) occurred at a number of places in Rawalpindi division, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Quetta, Zhob and Karachi divisions. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country. Rainfall received in Rawalakot 119mm,Kotli 30mm, Muzaffarabad 24mm, Garhi dupatta 13mm, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 64mm, Z.P 38mm, Bokra 37mm), Murree 50mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 34mm, Shamsabad 23mm),Kamra 10mm, Lahore (A/P 05, PBO Trace), Mangla 02mm, Sialkot (A/P, City) Jhelum 01mm, KP: Risalpur 40mm, Lower Dir 36mm, Kakul 33mm, Malamjabba 17mm,Balakot 10mm, Saidu Sharif 04mm, Sindh: Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadeed 03mm, Masroor, University Road, Nazimabad, A/P 02mm, Saddar, Faisal, Jinnah Terminal 01mm), Balochistan: Barkhan 01mm, Zhob Trace.

Maximum temperature recorded: Dalbandin 51øC, Nokkundi 46øC, Sibbi, Dadu 45øC, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chillas 44øC. The Met Office on Wednesday forecast mainly cloudy weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However rain- thunderstorm with gusty winds with isolated heavy fall is expected at wide spread places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Hari Pur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Shangla, Mardan and Swabi districts and Kurram agency in FATA during next 24 hours.

It predict rain with gusty winds at scattered places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki, DIKhan and Tank districts and Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai, Mohmand, North and South Waziristan agencies in FATA.—APP