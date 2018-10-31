Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty wind is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan while at isolated places in Southern Punjab and few area of KP in next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during this time span, whereas dry weather to continue in other parts of the country.

A western disturbance is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Saturday, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday remained: Skardu -03°C, Gilgit 01°C, Quetta 08°C, Muzaffarabad 09°C, Murree 11°C, Islamabad 12°C, Peshawar 14°C, Lahore 16°C, Multan, Faislabad 18°C and Karachi 20°C.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp