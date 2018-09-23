Rain, thunderstorm likely at isolated places

Islamabad

He Pakistan Metrological Department has reported on Saturday that scattered thunderstorm or rain with isolated heavy falls may also occur over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus and Jhelum including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore and Sahiwal Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan and Bannu Divisions) during the same period.

‘Wet Spell is likely to prevail from 23rd to 25th September’, the report claimed. The report further added, ‘River Chenab is likely to attain Very High Flood stage at Marala and downstream area and Jhelum at Mangla including local nullahs (tributaries of Rivers Chenab and Ravi) may attain Very High Flood level during the next 24-48 hours’.

However, the report mentions that the scale of flood in Rivers Ravi and Sutlej at RIM stations or entry points in Pakistan depends upon releases from Indian Reservoirs.

The concerned District Management Authorities, provincial and district disaster management authorirties i.e. PDMAs, DDMAs respectivelty and respective zones of Irrigation Department are advised to remain HIGHLY ALERT for any emergency situation in order to ensure safety of human life, public and private properties, besides, Irrigation and Flood Protection Infrastructures all along Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum from their RIM Stations or entry points in Pakistan and downstream areas.—APP

