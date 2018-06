Rain, thunderstorm likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Gujranwala division, Kashmir and its adjoining areas in next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper KP, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Islamabad (New Airport 49mm, Bokra 32mm, Saidpur 19mm, Z.P 17mm, Golra 12mm), Murree 24mm, Mangla 23mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 19mm, Chaklala 15mm), Lahore (PBO 19mm, A/P 07mm), Chakwal 18mm, Sargodha 16mm, Sialkot (A/P 15mm, City 10mm), Gujranwala 13mm, Gujrat 12mm, Jhelum 11mm, Kamra 05mm, Kasur 04mm, Joharabad 03mm, Kashmir: Garidupatta 23mm, Rawalakot 18mm, Kotli 15mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm, Balochistan: Barkhan 18mm, KP: Balakot 10mm, Kakul 05mm and Kohat 02 mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were: Sibbi 50°C, Bhakkar 49°C, Bahawalnagar, Dadu 48°C, R.Y.Khan, Noorpurthal, Jaccobabad, Padidan 47°C, Faisalabad, Multan 44°C, Lahore 43°C, Peshawar 42°C, Hyderabad 41°C, Islamabad, Quetta, Gilgit 40°C, Chitral 38°C, Muzaffarabad 37°C, Karachi 35°C and Murree 27°C.—APP