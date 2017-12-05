Rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds (snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while light rain-thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in Mirpurkhas division in next 24 hours. Whereas cold and dry weather to continue in other parts of the country.

However, Shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Lowest temperatures recorded on Monday were Kalat -08°C, Quetta -06°C, Kalam -05°C, Skardu -04°C, Gilgit, Gupis -03°C, Chitral, Dir -01°C, Murree 01°C, Islamabad 03°C, Muzaffarabad 04°C, Peshawar 06°C, Lahore, Faisalabad 07°C, Multan 09°C, Karachi 13°C and Hyderbad 15°C.—APP