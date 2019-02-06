Rain, thunderstorm at scattered places

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions of northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan and Sargodha divisions. According to the synoptic situations, westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Friday.

Rain thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Quetta, Kalat divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during last 24 hours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 34, lower 18), Malamjabba 23, Mirkhani, Saidu Sharif 20, Pattan 16, Chitral 13, Risalpur 12, Cherat 11, Kalam 10, Drosh 09, Parachinar 08, Kakul 05, Peshawar (City 02, AP 01), Kohat 02, Balakot 01, Punjab: Islamabad (IIAP 25, Golra 19, Bokra 17.—APP

