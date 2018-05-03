Rain, thunderstorm at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), duststorm is expected in Multan, D.G. Khan and Bahawalpur divisions, while hot and dry weather was expected in south Punjab and Sindh.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Following rainfall were recorded Bannu 11 mm, Pattan 5 mm, Lower Dir 2 mm, Chitral, Drosh 1 mm, Bhakkar 3 mm and Joharabad 2 mm. Highest recorded temeratures were: Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Padidan, Sukkur 49°C, Shaheed Benazirbad, Moenjodaro, and Rohri 48°C.—APP