Rain, thundershowers with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours. Rainfall with gusty winds is likely in upper Punjab, federal capital, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur divisions during this time span.

However, isolated hailstorm and gusty winds is also forecast in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and its adjoining areas. A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 to 48 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi.—APP