Rain, thundershowers likely

Islamabad

A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect western and upper parts of the country with next 24 hours. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in KP, FATA, Islamabad, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions) Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department here, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds is expected at isolated places of northeast-Balochistan, central/southern Punjab (Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions) during Sunday to Friday. There is high risk of landslides in mountainous and sub mountainous areas of KP, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and isolated events of hailstorm are also likely during the period.

The Peshawar Met Office Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in KP and FATA. However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, D I Khan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat Districts and FATA (Kurram, Orakzai, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, North & South Waziristan agencies) for next 24 hours. Similarly, the Met Office predicted partly cloudy weather for most parts of the region.—APP