Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twenty-four hours. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Dust storm/dust raising winds are likely in central and southern districts of Sindh, while rain-thunderstorm is expected in southeast/coastal areas during the period. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday. Islamabad and Karachi twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty, Gilgit eighteen, Murree nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Baramula, Pulwama and Shopian while hot and humid with chances of rain and wind with thundershower in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning. Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian twenty-two degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh thirteen while Pulwama and Baramula twenty-one degree centigrade.—INP