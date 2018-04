Rain, thundershower with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

More rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Balistan and Kashmir while in isolated places in central and south Punjab and Balochistan. Rain-thundershower is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.I. Khan, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Kalat and Quetta divisions during this time span.—APP