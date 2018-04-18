Rain, thundershower likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper KP, Punjab, Upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places of Balochistan and central Punjab in next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi division, Islamabad, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Bannu, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions during this time span.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G.Khan and D.I.Khan divisions.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was KP: Malamjabba 53mm, Cherat 45mm, Risalpur 36mm, Pattan 29mm, Kalam 25mm, Balakot 22mm, Mirkhani, Kakul 20mm, Dir 19mm, Parachinar 15mm, Lower Dir 12mm, Chitral, Drosh 10mm, Saidu Sharif 06mm, Kohat 04mm, D.I.Khan 02mm, Kashmir: Garidupatta 36mm, Muzaffarabad 32mm, Rawalakot 21mm, Kotli 15mm, Punjab: Murree 34mm, Jhang 20mm, Mangla, Bhakkar 14mm.—APP