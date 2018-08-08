Rain, thundershower likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and very humid weather to grip other parts of the country. Rainfall is likely in Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir durin this time span.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and very humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen further, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and very humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday remained: Chillas 46°C, Dalbandin, Nukkundi, Norrpurthal, Dadu 44°C, Chitral 42°C, Gilgit 42°C, Peshawar 39°C, Quetta 38°C, Faisalabad 38°C, Islamabad 37°C, Lahore 37°C, Muzaffarabad 36°C, Multan 36°C, Hyderabad 35°C, Karachi 30°C, Murree 22°C.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp