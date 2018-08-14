Rain-thundershower likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and humid weather to grip most parts of the country. Rainfall is likely in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during this time span.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Hazara, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remained Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 74mm, ZP 14mm, Golra 05mm, Bokra 02mm), Lahore (AP 16mm, City 01mm), Sialkot (AP 15mm, City 09mm), Murree 13mm, Gujrat 08mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 08mm, Chaklala 06mm), Kamra 03mm, Mangla 01mm, Kashmir: Kotli 42mm, Muzffarabad 09mm, Garidupatta 04mm, KP: Kakul 11mm, Balakot 08mm, Parachinar 03mm and GB: Gilgit 01mm.—APP

