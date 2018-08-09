Rain, thundershower likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours while hot and humid weather to grip other areas of the country.

While rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, Malakand, Hazara, DI Khan, Zhob, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhike, seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country, met office Wednesday said.

During last 24 hours, rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Peshawar, Kohat, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while rain-thundershower at isolated places in Gujranwala, Bannu, Malakand, Hazara divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and very humid in other parts of the country.—APP

