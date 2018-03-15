Rain, thundershower likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours. Westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in northern areas during Thursday, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thundershower and snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall recorded during this time span was; Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 57mm, Balakot 37mm, Risalpur30mm, Saidu sharif 29mm, Cherat 27mm, Malamjabba 26mm, Kalam, Kakul 25mm, Dir 19mm, Peshawar (A/P 17mm, City 12mm),Kohat 16mm.—APP