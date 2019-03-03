Rain, snowfall turn weather cold

Islamabad

Rain is continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and turned the weather cold in the province. The areas of Malakand, Hazara division, tribal districts and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts turned cold due to rain and snowfall on mountains.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department, the current spell of rain and snowfall is expected to continue for the next 24 hours. Rain was recorded in Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Buner, Dir, Kohat, Nowshera, Mardan, Orakzai, South Waziristan and other tribal districts, while snowfall is also continuing in Orakzai and Parachinar along with other mountainous areas. The city and its suburbs received rain on Saturday.

The rain started in the wee hours today morning. The temperature that had reached 24 degree Celsius this week, dropped down to 12 degree Celsius.

Families headed out to parks to enjoy the weather on weekend. Cholistan also received rain. The accumulated water for the residents and livestock of Cholistan is a blessing.—APP

