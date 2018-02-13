Rain, snowfall in several parts likely

Islamabad

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecasted that there will be rain as well as snowfall in several parts of country on Sunday and Monday.

According to a press release issued on February 9, westerly wave has been predicted to enter western parts of the country on Saturday and it is likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on Sunday. “(The westerly wave) is likely to persist over Malakand, Gilgit-Baltistan intermittently for few days,” it added. Met Office also told that rain with snowfall over the hills of light to moderate intensity is expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), FATA, Upper Punjab (including Rawalpindi, Sargodha.—TNS