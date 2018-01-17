Rain with snowfall likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi division and Islamabad during the next 24 hours. However, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter northern parts and its adjoining areas tonight and may persist during next 24 hours, an official of met office told APP on Tuesday. During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However very cold in Malakand ,Quetta divisions and northern areas of the country. Minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday were Skardu -08°C, Gupis -07°C, Quetta, Gilgit.—APP