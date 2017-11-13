Rain, snowfall likely

Islamabad

Scattered rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan including Quetta, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) during the next 24 hours. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Larkana, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dense foggy/smoggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours. Minimum temperature recorded on Sunday in Skardu -03°C, Kalam, Gilgit, Astore 00°C. Islamabad 09, Lahore 11, Karachi 18, Peshawar 11, Quetta 02, Gilgit 00, Chitral 03, Muzaffarabad 09, Murree 07, Skardu -03, Faisalabad 13, Multan 14, Hyderbad 20 and Dir 01. Talking to PTV News, a spokesperson of met office said that Balochistan is expected to receive rains at scattered places tonight and tomorrow.

During this period, upper Sindh will receive rain at some places. The spokesperson said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, Upper and South Punjab will receive rain from tomorrow to Wednesday. The spokesperson said the rain will help to end current smoggy conditions but the natural fog will continue to engulf different parts of the country.—APP