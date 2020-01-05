Rain, snowfall intensify cold waves in KP, Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Quetta

The northwestern districts of Balochistan along with many parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) received rain and snowfall which intensified the cold waves. Quetta, Ziarat and adjoining areas received almost six today.

Meanwhile, Dera Ismail Khan, northern and southern Waziristan continue to receive rain and snowfall since Saturday night. Quetta turns white with season’s first snowfall Snowfall in Wana, Azam Warisk, Shah Almal, Shakai valley, Raghzai and Pak-Afghan border Angor Ada had disrupted traffic and blocked roads connecting to various parts of the country.

The accumulation of snow on the road leading to Lowari tunnel has left the travellers stranded.

Ghazi Khan in Southern Punjab along with mountainous areas of Suleman range continue to receive light showers. Heavy rainfall is expected in plain areas of Balochistan on Sunday and on Monday.