Rain, snowfall expected at isolated places

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The Kashmir weather office has predicted more snowfall during the next three days. Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.0. Leh town had minus 9.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 18.9 as the night’s lowest temperatures.—APP

