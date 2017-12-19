Rain, snow at scattered places likely

Islamabad

Rainfall is likely in Sindh, Balochistan and southern parts of Punjab with snow falls over hills and adjoining areas whereas cold and dry weather to grip most parts of the country with clouds over few isolated places during next 24. A shallow trough of westerly wave is present along western and south western parts of country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, however isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in Karachi. The Karachi Meteorological Department said that the rain was received in Saddar, Kharadar, I.I. Chandigarh Road, Shahrah Faisal, Defence and Clifton and other areas.

The Director Meteorological Department, Shahid Abbas told media that Siberian winds are also expected to blow in the city. The Met Office also forecast cold and cloudy weather in next few days in the city while rainfall is also expected in early hours on Tuesday. The Quetta Met office has forecast scattered rain and thunderstorms weather for Balochistan including its provincial capital during next 48 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded -1 degree centigrade here on Monday and -3 centigrade was recorded in Kalat. During next 24, rain/thunderstorm along with gusty winds forecast weather for Washuk, Pujgur, Turbat, Awaran, Lesbella and Gawadar districts.—APP