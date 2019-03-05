Rain, snow play havoc in Balochistan, KP; 16 killed, 24 injured

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

At least 15 people lost their lives while 31 others suffered wounds in different incidents caused by the recent spate of heavy rains in large swathes of the country.

According to data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), most fatalities were reported from Balochistan where nine people died in rain-related incidents while more than 500 houses were partially or fully destroyed.

As many as six people including a woman, were killed and four others injured in two rain related incidents in South Waziristan district Monday thus bringing the death toll to 16 during the last 24 hours in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Besides, the torrential rains, light floods and snow fall also caused damage to the property and cattle in many districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports reaching Peshawar and also confirmed by the District Administration of South Waziristan, a woman and two children were killed in Sarokai area while three other persons were killed in Barmal area of the district when the rooftops of their houses caved in due to continuous rains and the heavy snow fall that hit the region after 12 years.

Reports said that a woman and her minor child were killed when roof of their house collapsed in Shewa area of North Waziristan tribal district. Another member of the family received injuries in the incident and was shifted to a local hospital. A woman and two children were buried alive under the debris when house of one Umair Mehsud collapsed in Sarokai area.

In Barmal Tehsil where two minor boys, whose names could not be ascertained, were killed and four persons received injuries when roofs of several houses caved in due to heavy downpour. The injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital in Wana. Many parts of the district received heavy snow that blocked the roads.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported death of two people in Charsadda and Tank districts. The authority said that eight more people received injuries. A statement issued here said that bad weather caused damage to 31 houses in different parts of the province.

Another person received injuries in Landi Kotal, Khyber tribal district. Officials said that eight-year-old son of Zar Noor Afridi was injured when roof of a room collapsed due to continuous rain. Rain also caused damage to two houses in Kandukhel and Alamkhani localities of Landi Kotal.

Reports from Tirah valley said that roads to most parts of the valley were closed due to heavy snowfall. The closure of roads also caused shortage of daily use items in Lar Bagh Markaz. Rain also caused partial damage to houses in different parts of Orakzai tribal district.

Many parts of the district received heavy snow that blocked the roads.

Officials said that 55-Brigade of army started operation to remove snow and earth from the main roads. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also took notice of the weather-related incidents in North and South Waziristan tribal districts and plight of the internally displaced persons at Bakakhel camp. The provincial government has directed the authorities concerned to provide relief to the affected people in the rain-hit districts on war footings.

Personnel of the Pakistan army carried out rescue and relief operations in Lasbela, Makran and other flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces reached the areas affected by flash floods caused by heavy rains and snowfall and moved the people trapped there to safety via military helicopters.

