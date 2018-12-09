Rain, snow likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from Sunday (night) till Tuesday.

According to the weather advisory issued by PMD, a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Sunday and likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfalls over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday (evening/night) till Tuesday.

Isolated places in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Karachi and Makran divisions during Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday. Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam Malamjabba, upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during Monday/Tuesday. The minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu -08 C, Astore, Hunza, Gupis -04 C, Kalam -02 and Bagrote and Dir -01 C.—APP

