Rain predicted in parts of country, Murree likely to receive snowfall from Saturday

KARACHI – A long dry period is going to end as a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western/upper parts of the country on Saturday, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

The system is likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday (evening/night) and Sunday.

Rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday.

Good Snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday (night) to Tuesday. Snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Chaman on Saturday (night)/Sunday.

The rains are likely to subside the prevailing smoggy condition in urban cities and water stress in Barani areas.

Met Office said that tainfall will be beneficial for the Wheat crop.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Kohlu on Saturday/Sunday, it warned.