Rain predicted in most parts of country

Islamabad

The met office Tuesday forecast widespread rain-thunderstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls in Upper Khyber Paktunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while at scattered places in Queta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi, Bannu, D I Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D G Khan divisions during the next 24 hours.

Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir, Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the synoptic situations, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country this evening/night) and likely to grip different parts on Wednesday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

During last 24 hours, weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp