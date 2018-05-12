Rain makes Ireland wait one more day for Test debut against Pakistan

Dublin

Rain washed out the first day of the Test match between Ireland and Pakistan here on Friday.

The match is now a four-day Test and the follow-on on any of the team will be imposed on 150 runs rather than 200.

Ireland was expected to enter the cricket ground in what would have deemed a historic moment in their cricketing history. As test debutants, the Irish have a lot to prove as they are yet to take on the Pakistan cricket team — known for its unpredictability.

The Pakistani cricket team will not be taking the Irish lightly, because Ireland will look to do what no side has done in 141 years: win their inaugural test match in Malahide, Dublin starting today.

Ireland will become the first team to debut in the longest format of the game since Bangladesh in 2000, after being awarded full member status last June along with Afghanistan.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq will make his Test debut for Pakistan in the historic red-ball fixture.

Imam, who is also the nephew of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, said he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t nervous. “But you can’t perform if you don’t handle pressure well, whether it’s your first match or the last.”

The opener scored a century in his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in October 2017, said he would also like to make his debut Test a memorable with his performance.

With five uncapped players in their squad, the team includes Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali and Faheem Ashraf.—APP