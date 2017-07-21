Rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, capital, FATA, upper Khaber-Pakhtunkhwa in next 24 hours while at isolated places in Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit- Baltistan. Rainfall is likely in upper punjab at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, FATA and in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions).

Whereas isolated shower is forecast in Mirpurkhas, Zhob, Kalat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moderate Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is still persisting over northern parts of the country and likely to persist during next 48 hours, an official of Met office told APP.—APP