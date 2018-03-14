Rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while at isolated places in South Punjab and Balochistan during next 24 hours. Rain is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Balochistan at Zhob and in South Punjab at Multan and D.G.Khan divisions during this time span.

However, partly cloudy weather to prevail in upper and central parts of the country during the said time. A westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and likely to grip upper and central parts today (evening/night). It may persist over northern areas till Thursday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remained Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 47mm, Kalam 39mm, Saidu Sharif 30mm, Mirkhani 19mm, Dir 17mm, Drosh 16mm, Chitral, Pattan 15mm, Parachinar 05mm, Balakot 03mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 05mm, Gilgit 04mm and Astore, Chillas, Gupis 03mm. Minimum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Skardu.—APP