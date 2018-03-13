Rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab while at isolated places in Balochistan and South Punjab during next 24 hours. Raifall is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, while at isolated places in Balochistan at Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, and in south Punjab at D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions during this time span.

Westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country tonight and may grip upper and central parts on Tuesday and persist over upper parts till Wednesday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division. The Multan Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hourse.—APP