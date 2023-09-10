COLOMBO – Rain threat looms as Pakistan is taking on arch-rival India in the highly anticipated Super 4 clash of Asia Cup at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on September 10 (today).

There are high chances of precipitation even tomorrow, the reserve day if the match is not completed today.

According to AccuWeather, there are high chances of rainfall throughout the day after some sunshine in the morning.

Thunderstorms in the afternoon can delay the toss and as such the start of the match.

The website has forecast even heavier rains on the reserve day.

On September 11, chances of precipitations are 99 per cent and intermittent rains for six hours will make it really difficult to complete the match.

Weather.com has forecast overcast conditions with 90 per cent chances of precipitations on the match day.

According to The Weather Channel, the rains will continue in Colombo till the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan has already announced playing XI while India will announce team at the time of toss.

Like the set practice, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the playing XI on social media site ‘X’ a day before the match against India.

Pakistan playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (VC), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Baseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Travelling stand-by player: Sanju Samson