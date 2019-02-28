Rain likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob and Kohat divisions during evening/night during next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situations continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A strong rain bearing system is likely to approach Balochistan and likely to grip southern parts of the country on Friday and may persist in upper parts till Monday (morning).

In last 24 hours rain with snow over the hills was occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Quetta, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country during this time span.

Rainfalls recorded during this time duration was Khyber Pakhtunkhawa: Malamjabba 35mm, Kohat 18mm, Saidu Sharif 17mm, Dir 12mm, Drosh 11mm, Mirkhani 08mm, Peshawar (AP 05mm, city 04mm), Kakul 05mm, Bannu 04mm, Cherat, Chitral 03mm, Risalpur 01mm, Punjab: Murree 25mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 14mm, Bokra, ZP 11mm.—APP

