Rain likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Cold and dry weather in likely to grip most parts of the country in next 24 hours while light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. According into the synoptic situations a westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country.—APP

